Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Dismisses After Finding Insufficient Support For Asbestos Fraud Claim

NEW ORLEANS - The failure to adequately support a fraud claim for the second time warrants dismissal of the claim with prejudice, a federal judge in Louisiana said Jan. 24 (Jesse Frank Sheppard v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., et al., No. 16-2401, E.D. La.; 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 159338; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 9527).