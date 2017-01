01-30-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Hazing Exclusion Bars Coverage, Federal Judge Rules In Dispute Between Insurers

FLORENCE, S.C. - A South Carolina federal judge on Jan. 25 ruled that a hazing exclusion precludes commercial general liability insurance coverage for an underlying $1.6 million judgment against the vice president of the local alumni chapter of a fraternity (State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., et al. v. Admiral Insurance Co., No. 15-2745, D. S.C.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 1007).