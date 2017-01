01-30-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Insureds' Claim Is 'Directly Contradicted' By Federal Law And Regulations

CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey federal judge on Jan. 25 granted a federal flood insurer's motion for summary judgment in its insureds' lawsuit seeking coverage for additional Superstorm Sandy damages, finding that the insureds' failure to submit a supplemental proof of loss defeats their claim (Thomas Rossetti and Yana Rossetti v. Selective Insurance Company of America, No. 15-5737, D. N.J.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 10670).