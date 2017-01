01-30-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Michigan Federal Judge: Benefits Must Be Reinstated; Evidence Supports Disability

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Michigan federal judge on Jan. 25 determined that a claimant's long-term disability benefits must be reinstated because the claimant's medical records support the claim and surveillance video obtained by the insurer does not support the insurer's termination of benefits (Michelle R. Rouleau v. Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston, No. 15-546, W.D. Mich.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 9984).