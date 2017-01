01-30-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 9th Circuit: Insurer Has Duty To Defend Against Product Disparagement Claims

PASADENA, Calif. - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 27 affirmed a lower federal court's judgment against an insurer on an insured's breach of contract and bad faith claims, finding that the insurer has a duty to defend its insured against two underlying product disparagement lawsuits brought by competitors (Millennium Laboratories, Inc. v. Darwin Select Insurance Co., No. 15-55227, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1533).