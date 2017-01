01-30-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Illinois Federal Judge: Australian Must Defend Trademark Claims In United States

CHICAGO - Efforts by an individual defendant accused of trademark infringement to obtain dismissal on jurisdictional grounds were rejected Jan. 25 by an Illinois federal judge, who noted that the person - as owner and director of a co-defendant corporation - would be "be significantly involved in the case regardless of the claims against him personally" (Deckers Outdoor Corporation v. Australian Leather Pty. Ltd., et al., No. 16-3676, N.D. Ill.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 11087).