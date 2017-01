01-30-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Apple Seeks Rehearing In 9th Circuit IPhone App Store Antitrust Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO - In a Jan. 26 brief, Apple Inc. asks the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to rehear, or rehear en banc, a putative class action alleging price fixing and monopolization related to the selling of iPhone apps in its App Store, arguing that a panel decision did not properly apply controlling case law and unnecessarily created a circuit split (In re Apple iPhone Antitrust Litigation, No. 14-15000, 9th Cir.).