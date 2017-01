01-30-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - California Appeals Court Affirms Exclusion Of Plaintiff Expert In Nexium Cases

LOS ANGELES - A California appeals panel on Jan. 26 affirmed the exclusion of a plaintiff expert causation witness in a multiplaintiff Nexium bone injury case, saying the trial court properly found the expert was not an epidemiologist and properly granted summary judgment (Joelena Wilson, et al. v. McKesson Corp., et al., No. B266990, Calif. App., 2nd Dist., Div. 3).