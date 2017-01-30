01-30-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge: Investors Had Good Cause To Seek Amendment After Deadline

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Lead plaintiffs in a securities class action lawsuit against a medical device maker and certain of its executive officers have shown that they had "good cause" to request leave to amend their complaint because the information they seek to add to the amended complaint was not discovered until after the court-imposed deadline to amend pleadings, a federal judge in California ruled Jan. 25 (In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation, No. 13-1920, N.D. Calif.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 10716).