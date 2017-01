01-30-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Partly Grants Discovery Motion In Coverage Suit Over 'Sham' Investments

SEATTLE - A Washington federal judge on July 25 granted in part an investment adviser's motion to compel discovery against a professional liability insurer in a coverage dispute arising from claims that the investment adviser misleadingly convinced a former client to invest in "sham" companies (Daeil Ro v. Everest Indemnity Insurance Co., et al, No. 16-0664, W.D. Wash.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 11106).