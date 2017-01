01-30-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Missouri Federal Judge Grants Doctor Summary Judgment In Medical Malpractice Suit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A federal judge in Missouri on Jan. 26 granted summary judgment to a doctor in a medical malpractice action after finding that the plaintiff's claims were filed after the state's two-year statute of limitations and that the continuing care exception to the statute of limitations does not apply to the case (Ramona Riley v. Julia Alvarez-Gomez M.D., No. 15-0941, W.D. Mo.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 10657).