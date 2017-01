01-30-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - New York Court Upholds Denial Of Judgment Where Man Couldn't Identify Product

NEW YORK - A man's failure to identify a defendant's product is not fatal to his asbestos case, especially in light of evidence placing the company's pumps aboard the ship on which the man served, a New York appeals court held Jan. 26 (In re New City Asbestos Litigation, Susan Krok as Adminstratrix for the estate of Raymond J. Krok Sr., etc. v. Aercto International Inc., et al., Nash Engineering Co., No. 190272/14, N.Y. Sup., App. Div., 1st Dept.).