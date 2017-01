01-30-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Widow's Benefits Claim Related To Husband's Agent Orange Exposure Denied

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A federal judge in the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims on Jan. 26 ruled that a veteran's widow failed to show that the Board of Veterans Appeals (the Board) erred when it denied her claim for benefits related to her late husband's death from cancer, which she claimed was connected to his exposure to Agent Orange (Diana L. Moczynski v. Robert D. Snyder, No. 15-3737, Vet. Clms., 2017 U.S. App. Vet. Claims LEXIS 59).