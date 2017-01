01-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge: No Coverage For Class Action Alleging Improper Overdraft Charges

INDIANAPOLIS - Because a financial institution insured's damages arose from improper overdraft charges and the fees that depositors incurred, they are excluded from coverage under its professional liability insurance policy, an Indiana federal judge ruled Jan. 26 (BancorpSouth Inc. v. Federal Insurance Co., No. 16-01871, S. D. Ind., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 10817).