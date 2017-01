01-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Issue Of Fact Exists As To Whether Claimant Was Disabled, Federal Judge Says

SEATTLE - A Washington federal judge on Jan. 26 denied a disability insurer's motion for summary judgment after determining that an issue of fact exists as to whether the claimant was disabled pursuant to the policy's terms (Tracie D. Morgan v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co., No. 16-5183, W.D. Wash.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 11168).