Mealey's IP/Tech - Florida Federal Judge Sides With Ford In Trade Dress, Infringement Case

ORLANDO, Fla. - Allegations that Ford Motor Co. committed tortious interference were rejected Jan. 30 by a Florida federal judge, who found that trademark and trade dress-related demand letters sent by the automaker to distributors of allegedly infringing products were not objectively baseless (Silverhorse Racing LLC v. Ford Motor Company, No. 16-53, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 12213).