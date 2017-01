01-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Michigan Federal Judge Overturns Verdict In Favor Of False Advertising Plaintiff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A May 2016 jury verdict that a defendant committed false advertising and corresponding $3.8 million award were thrown out on Jan. 30 by a Michigan federal judge (A.L.S. Enterprises Inc. v. Robinson Outdoor Products LLC, No. 14-500, W.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 11946).