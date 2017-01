01-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Video-Streaming Company Tells 9th Circuit Its Movie-Filtering Service Is Fair Use

SAN FRANCISCO - Appealing a trial court injunction preventing it from providing content-filtered copies of four movie studios' films to its customers, a video-on-demand (VOD) provider told the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in a Jan. 27 brief that its services constitute fair use under the Copyright Act and are specifically protected by the Family Home Movie Act (FMA) (Disney Enterprises Inc., et al. v. VidAngel Inc., No. 16-56843, 9th Cir.).