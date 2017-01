01-31-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Connecticut Federal Magistrate Judge: Review Of Memo Is Needed Before Production

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - A Connecticut federal magistrate judge on Jan. 27 determined that an in camera review of a memo produced by an insurer involved in an asbestos coverage dispute must be conducted to determine if the memo contains any privileged information (ITT Corp. and Goulds Pump Inc. v. Travelers Casualty & Surety Co., No. 12-38, D. Conn.).