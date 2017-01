01-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Energy Firm Says PCA Will Hear UNICTRAL Case Against Kyrgyz

TORONTO, Ontario - Stans Energy Corp. on Jan. 26 said the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) has issued an award in an arbitration commenced against the Kyrgyz Republic, finding that it has jurisdiction over the case (Stans Energy Corp. and Kutisay Mining LLC v. The Kyrgyz Republic, No. 2015-32, PCA).