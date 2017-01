01-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Excludes Causation Expert Testimony In Reclast Lawsuit Against Novartis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - An Alabama federal judge on Jan. 26 excluded causation expert testimony in a medical liability lawsuit against Novartis Pharmaceutical Corp. over its drug, Reclast, finding that the experts did not use a reliable methodology (Ernesteen Jones v. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., No. 13-624, N.D. Ala., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 10849).