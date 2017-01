01-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Recommends Denial Of Del Monte's Motion To Garnish Debt To Satisfy Award

MIAMI - A Florida federal magistrate judge on Jan. 30 recommended that a motion for garnishment filed by Del Monte International GMBH in relation to payment of a $29,290,440.54 international arbitral award issued in its favor be denied, finding that the award must first be confirmed pursuant to the United Nations Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (Del Monte International GMBH v. Ticofrut S.A., No. 16-23894, S.D. Fla.).