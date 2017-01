01-31-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Missouri Federal Judge Lets ERISA Class Action Against Edward D. Jones To Proceed

ST. LOUIS - A Missouri federal judge on Jan. 26 refused to dismiss a putative class action alleging breach of fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, saying that a participant in an employer profit-sharing and 401(k) plan's complaint provided sufficient facts to plausibly state these claims (Charlene F. McDonald, et al. v. Edward D. Jones & Co., et al., No. 4:16 CV 1346, E.D. Mo., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 10820).