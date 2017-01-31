01-31-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Sanofi Pasteur To Pay $61.5M To Settle Meningitis Vaccine Anti-Competitive Class Suit

NEWARK, N.J. - Three pediatric medical practices on Jan. 27 asked a New Jersey federal court to approve a $61.5 million cash settlement of claims alleging that drug maker Sanofi Pasteur Inc. and a subsidiary engaged in anti-competitive behavior by bundling its Menactra quadrivalent meningococcal vaccine (MCV4) with other pediatric vaccines to keep another meningitis vaccine from cutting into Sanofi's 100 percent market share (Adriana M. Castro, M.D., P.A., et al. v. Sanofi Pasteur Inc., No. 11-7178, D. N.J.).