01-31-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Bankruptcy Asset Sale Bars Take-Home Asbestos Case, Court Says

PHILADELPHIA - A "free and clear" sale of assets in a bankruptcy court auction precludes holding the purchaser liable for pre-purchase take-home asbestos exposures, a Pennsylvania appeals court held Jan. 26 (Jacqueline S. Wagner and Thomas H. Wagner v. Standard Steel LLC, et al., No. 850 EDA 2016, Pa. Super.).