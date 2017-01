01-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Installer Of Allegedly Defective Insulation Moves To Continue Trial

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - A defendant company that installed and removed allegedly defective spray foam polyurethane (SPF) insulation on Jan. 27 filed a motion in Connecticut federal court to continue a trial until April, explaining that its owner has two scheduled vacations in March and that its counsel has another trial scheduled to begin March 1 (Richard Beyer, et al. v. Anchor Insulation Co. Inc., et al., No. 13 CV 1576, D. Conn.).