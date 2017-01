01-31-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - 2nd Circuit Says Insured's Notice Of Environmental Claims Was Not Timely

NEW YORK - The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 27 affirmed that two insurers in an environmental contamination coverage dispute did not waive their right to assert a late-notice defense because the insured's notice of the underlying environmental claims was not timely (Travelers Indemnity Co., et al. v. Northrop Grumman Corp., et al., No. 15-3117, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1471).