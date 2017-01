01-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Monsanto: Port Of Portland PCB Lawsuit Based On 'Insufficient Facts'

PORTLAND, Ore. - Monsanto Co. and two of its affiliates on Jan. 27 filed a brief in Oregon federal court contending that a district court should dismiss the Port of Portland's lawsuit alleging groundwater contamination from polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) on grounds that the allegations are barred by the state's product liability statute and there are "insufficient facts alleged to sustain a cognizable legal theory" (Port of Portland v. Monsanto Co., et al., No. 17-15, D. Ore.).