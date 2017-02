02-01-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - RICO Class Action Filed Against 3 Insulin Makers For Gaming Prices

BOSTON - Eleven diabetics on Jan. 30 filed a class action complaint alleging that Sanofi U.S., Novo Nordisk Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. are raising their prices for insulin out of reach for some diabetics to create a "spread" between the drugs' "list price" and its wholesale price to stay on the formularies of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) (Donald Chaires, et al. v. Sanofi U.S., et al., No. 17-10158, D. Mass.).