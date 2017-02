02-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 'Damage To Your Work' Exclusion Bars Coverage To Insured, Judge Finds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - An insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify an insured against claims regarding damage from its glass-cleaning work to homeowners' windows and doors, an Indiana federal judge ruled Jan. 30 because the "damage to your work" exclusion eliminates coverage for claims of damage to the windows and doors and their replacement (The Celina Mutual Insurance Co. v. Daniel L. Gallas, et al., No. 14-1616, N.D. Ind., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 12166).