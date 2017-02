02-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Approves Stipulation That Reinsurer Post Bond

NEW YORK - A federal judge in New York on Jan. 30 approved a stipulation and ordered a reinsurer sued by the liquidator of an insolvent insurer for breach of contract to post a security bond with the court (Roger A. Sevigny, the Commissioner of Insurance of the State of New Hampshire, as Liquidator of The Home Insurance Company v. Trygvesta Forsikring A/S, as successor in interest to Skandinavia Insurance Company Ltd., No. 16-cv-04874, S.D. N.Y.).