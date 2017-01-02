02-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Insured Vs. Insured Exclusion Bars Directors, Officers Liability Coverage

MIAMI - A Florida federal judge on Jan. 30 found that a directors and officers liability insurance policy's insured vs. insured exclusion precludes coverage for underlying claims against a condominium association insured and one of its board of directors arising from the installation of hurricane impact windows and doors, granting the insurer's motion for judgment on the pleadings (The Marbella Condominium Association, et al. v. RSUI Indemnity Co., No. 16-80987, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 12363).