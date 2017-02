02-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Insurer's Delay In Appraisal Process Supports Insureds' Bad Faith Claim

PHILADELPHIA - Although insureds have failed to plead their claim for breach of contract against their insurer, they have shown that the insurer's delay in taking part in a mandatory appraisal process was in bad faith, a federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled Jan. 30 in granting in part and denying in part the insurer's motion to dismiss (Charles Dagit, et al .v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co., No. 16-3843, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 12124).