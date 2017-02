02-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Pollution Exclusion Bars Coverage For Explosion, 8th Circuit Panel Says

ST. LOUIS - The Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 31 affirmed a district court's ruling that a policy's pollution exclusion clearly bars coverage for an underlying suit alleging bodily injury caused by an explosion at a natural gas facility (Hiland Partners GP Holdings LLC, et al., v. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA, No. 15-3936, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1696).