02-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Following Bench Trial, Delaware Federal Judge Deems Patents Invalid

WILMINGTON, Del. - In a consolidated patent dispute over plans by myriad defendants to market and sell generic Copaxone, a Delaware federal judge on Jan. 30 deemed the four patents that cover the brand-name drug invalid under the Patent Act, 35 U.S.C. 103(a) (In re: Copaxone Consolidated Cases, No. 14-1171, D. Del., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 12168).