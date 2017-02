02-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Sony Tells Patent Board Fujifilm Patent Is Obvious, Anticipated By Prior Art

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Six claims of a Fujifilm Corp. patent are unpatentable under the Patent Act, 35 U.S.C. 102(b) and 103(a), Sony Corp. alleges in a Jan. 30 petition for inter partes review by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (Sony Corporation v. Fujifilm Corporation, No. IPR2017-00809, PTAB).