02-01-2017

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 9th Circuit Finds Member Of Gym Consented To Receiving Text Messages

PASADENA, Calif. - After finding that a member of a gym expressly consented to receiving text messages and that he lacked standing to assert violations of California business and professions codes, the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Jan. 30 affirmed a summary judgment ruling for the owners of the gym and its marketing firm (Bradley Van Patten v. Vertical Fitness Group LLC, et al., No. 14-55980, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1591).