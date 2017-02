02-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Canadian Uranium Supplier May Seek Arbitration For Termination Of Contract

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan - A Canadian uranium producer on Feb. 1 announced that a Tokyo company has issued a termination notice of a contract for the supply of uranium for nuclear power plants and that it will pursue its legal rights and remedies, including possible arbitration.