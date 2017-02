02-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Video Game Players' Biometrics Complaint Over Facial Scans Dismissed

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge on Jan. 27 found that a putative class complaint against a video game manufacturer under an Illinois biometrics law failed because the lead plaintiffs did not establish a concrete injury-in-fact from the in-game facial scans with which they voluntarily participated (Ricardo Vigil, et al. v. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., No. 1:15-cv-08211, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 12295).