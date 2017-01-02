02-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Joinder Of Montana In Asbestos Action, Remand, Proper, Judge Says

BILLINGS, Mont. - Allegations that the state of Montana declined to act after its investigation discovered asbestos contamination at the Libby, Mont., are sufficient to keep it in a case and defeats diversity, a federal judge in Montana held Jan. 30 in adopting a magistrate judge's recommendation and remanding the case (Timothy S. McDowell, personal representative of the estate of Susan K. McDowell v. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Co., et al., No. 16-67, D. Mont., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 12524).