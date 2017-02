02-01-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Panel Dismisses Lead Poisoning Case Because Defendants Didn't Own Premises

NEW YORK - A New York appeals panel on Jan. 31 reversed a trial court's ruling and said a lead-poisoning complaint brought against multiple defendants should be dismissed because the evidence shows that none of the defendants owned the property in question when the plaintiffs lived there (Arelie F., et al. v. Cathedral Properties LLC, et al., No. 2914, 350662/09, N.Y. Sup., App. Div., 1st Dept., 2017 N.Y. App. Div. LEXIS 585).