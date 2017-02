02-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Federal Judge Denies Requests For Injunction Barring Property Foreclosure

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on Jan. 30 denied a request for a preliminary injunction barring foreclosure of a property, finding that the owners of the house failed to show that they would likely succeed on the merits of the case (Stephen J. Millman, et al. v. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, et al., No. 16-cv-07402, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 12593).