02-02-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge: Bermuda Insurers Violated Doctrine By Filing Suit Without Obtaining Leave

NEW YORK - A federal bankruptcy judge in New York on Jan. 31 held that errors and omissions insurers violated the Barton doctrine by filing proceedings against MF Global Holdings Ltd. (MFGH) in Bermuda without obtaining leave from the bankruptcy court (In re: Mf Global Holdings Ltd., et al., Chapter 11, No. 11-15059, S.D. N.Y. Bkcy., 2017 Bankr. LEXIS 251).