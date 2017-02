02-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge: Fact Issues Exist As To Proof Of Loss In Superstorm Sandy Dispute

CAMDEN, N.J. - Finding that there are genuine issues of material fact as to whether an insured submitted and an insurer received a proof of loss for the insured's Superstorm Sandy damage, a New Jersey federal judge on Jan. 31 denied the insurer's motion for summary judgment in the resulting coverage dispute (Gregg S. Balin v. New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Co., No. 14-5001, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 12952).