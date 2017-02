02-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - California Federal Magistrate Judge Won't Allow Amended Patent Complaint

SAN FRANCISCO - Efforts by a plaintiff to file an amended complaint to address an adverse claim construction ruling were rejected Jan. 30 by a California federal magistrate judge (VIA Technologies Inc. v. Asus Computer International, No. 14-3586, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 12614).