02-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Claims Against Automakers Dismissed By New York Federal Judge

NEW YORK - Allegations that myriad automakers - including Ford Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and General Motors LLC - infringed a patented book holder were dismissed Feb. 1 by a New York federal judge pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6), Fed. R. Civ. P. 12(b)(6) (Chikezie Ottah v. BMW, et al., No. 15-2465, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 14074).