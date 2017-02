02-02-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Former 49ers Cheerleader Sues NFL, Teams for Alleged Wage Suppression

SAN FRANCISCO - A former cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers, identified only as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit Jan. 31 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California accusing NFL Enterprises LLC and individual teams of conspiring to suppress the wages of cheerleaders while the salaries for the football players have "skyrocketed" (Jane Doe, et al. v. NFL Enterprises LLC, et al., No. 17-496, N.D. Calif.).