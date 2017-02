02-02-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 7th Circuit Says It Lacks Jurisdiction Over Appeals Of Discovery Rulings

CHICAGO - A Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Jan. 31 denied appeals from a company in a suit brought under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), finding that it lacked jurisdiction to review three rulings on motions seeking discovery from a nonparty company based in England (P.H. Glatfelter Co. v. Windward Prospects Ltd., Nos. 15-3847, 16-1197, 16-1310, 7th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 1707).