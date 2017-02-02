02-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - FBI Says Withholding Of IPhone Unlocking Details Is Supported By FOIA Exemptions

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a Jan. 31 motion in District of Columbia federal court, the Federal Bureau of Investigation seeks summary judgment of a suit in which three news organizations allege Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) violations, with the bureau asserting that it withheld certain details related to the unlocking of a terrorist's smart phone out of national security concerns and to protect trade secrets of the vendor that unlocked the device (The Associated Press, et al. v. Federal Bureau of Investigation, No. 1:16-cv-01850, D. D.C.).