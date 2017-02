02-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Approves $5.5 Million Settlement Of Google Cookie Privacy Class Action

WILMINGTON, Del. - A proposed $5.5 million cy pres settlement of a class action over the tracking cookie practices of Google Inc. was approved by a Delaware federal judge Feb. 2, with requests for awards of attorney fees and incentive awards being granted and a lone objection to the settlement being overruled (In Re: Google Inc. Cookie Placement Consumer Privacy Litigation, No. 1:12-md-02358, D. Del.).